SuperHot: the stylish free shooter experiment with a new take on bullet-time. Play it in your browser

This is cool. Built by ten developers in seven days for the 7dfps challenge , SuperHot is a shooter that ties time to your movement. If you're standing still, time stands still. If you move, luminous red bullet trails resume their course and your red manikin foes start shooting again. Once you've used up a gun's clip, you throw the gun away because A: that's what awesome action heroes do in awesome action movies, and B: you're motivated to scoop up another piece from a dead enemy or punch them into a dissolved red mess in close combat.

These simple rules combine perfectly in the room of pillars, in which you must outmanoeuvre and kill ten bots as they spawn out of pieces of modern art. The slow-mo removes the twitch skill element and leaves you free to think about how you're going to slide through the grid of incoming projectiles. What's more, it's free, you can play it right now in your browser, and I reckon you should. Fire and move! Fire and move! SUPER HOT SUPER HOT SUPER HOT.

These are good times for indie shooters. Receiver embraces the tactile, gadgety nature of the gun, Super Hot is all about bullets and their beautiful, slow trajectories. Both were came out of the 7dfps jam in consecutive years, and have done more to mess with the first person shooter genre than any big-budget game of the last few years. More of this sort of thing, please.

For more of that sort of thing, keep an eye on the SuperHot site and follow @SUPERHOTTHEGAME on Twitter for updates