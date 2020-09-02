Super Girl Gamer Pro esports league will hold its online finals in October

Super Girl Gamer Pro, a competitive esports series launched in 2017 with the goal of supporting and celebrating women in gaming, will wrap up its 2020 season with an online championship weekend in October. The final showdown will put a $30,000 prize pool up for grabs for the top competitors in Hearthstone, CS:GO, and League of Legends.

The October finals will wrap up nine weeks of online Qualifier Series competitions that have been running since July. The last round of qualifiers will take place this weekend, September 4-6, after which the top four Counter-Strike teams, top four League of Legends teams, and top eight Hearthstone players, all based on a cumulative points system, will advance to the big show.

"Our mission at Super Girl Gamer Pro is to create a safe environment that encourages and empowers women to participate in competitive gaming and to help facilitate a future where women and men have equal opportunities within esports and the gaming industry as a whole," SGGP esports director Amanda Ball said. "The amount of positive feedback we have received over the last four years have proven the need for this platform as more and more women get involved with the mission."

Pro esports, both solo and team-based, remains an almost exclusively male domain—Kim "Geguri" Se-yeon, who signed with the Overwatch League's Shanghai Dragons to much acclaim in early 2018, remains the only female player in the league—and the situation isn't much better in the amateur ranks. Even so, an SGGP rep said that things have improved in the four years that the league has been in operation.

"There's been an influx of women participating in tournaments, however, and we're seeing a lot more 'female' tournaments around, especially in CS:GO, League of Legends and Call of Duty's Warzone. We're hoping that these kinds of tournaments will be a stepping stone in the right direction to bring some of these talented players to light."

The Super Girl Gamer Pro Championships can be watched live on Twitch:

(Image credit: Super Girl Gamer Pro)

To learn more about the Super Girl Gamer Pro league and the teams taking part, hit up supergirlgamerpro.com or hop into the Discord.