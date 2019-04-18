Popular

Stylish samurai action sidescroller Katana Zero is out now

The sidescrolling Hotline Miami-alike was meant to be out in March, but some last-minute work pushed it to April.

We said in January that Katana Zero is a bit like a sidescrolling Hotline Miami: It's fast, violent, requires precise timing and execution, and one hit will take you out. We also said that it would be out in March. The former statement, as you can see in today's launch trailer, is accurate, but the latter was not. Instead, it came out today.

Katana Zero is a high-violence precision slashfest with "hand-crafted" levels and retro-style graphics, but it also promises "an enigmatic story told through cinematic sequences woven into the gameplay, twisting and folding to an unexpected conclusion." 

Violence is at the top of the menu, but apparently you have the option to chat now and then if you want: Publisher Devolver Digital said the game "uses a radical dialog design to provide subtle and surprising detours to the narrative path based not only on what the hero says to others, but when he says it or if he interrupts the conversation." 

And if you just like hacking the crap out of everything you see, that's cool too: "Deflect gunfire back at foes, dodge oncoming attacks, and manipulate enemies and environments with traps and explosives," the Steam listing says. "Leave no survivors." 

Sounds like a good time. Katana Zero is $14/£11/€13 on Steam.  

