Streets of Rage 4 announced

Just last week, publisher Dotemu announced a sequel to classic arcade game Windjammers for PC and Switch, and it's back at it again today with Streets of Rage 4, a new game in the Sega beat-’em-up series which made its home on the Genesis throughout the early '90s.

Lizardcube, Guard Crush Games, and Dotemu are building the sequel in partnership with Sega. Paris-based developer Lizardcube, which is best known for its remake of Wonder Boy 3: The Dragon's Trap, is creating the hand-drawn art.

No release date or platforms have been announced yet, but Switch and PC seem likely, as those are the platforms Windjammers 2 is headed to. We'll update when we know more. In the meantime, check out the announcement trailer above.