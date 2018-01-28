Street Fighter's Ryu and Sakura will be coming to Monster Hunter: World

We'll have to wait until autumn for Monster Hunter: World on PC, but when we finally get it we're likely to be able to skin our characters as Street Fighter favourites Ryu and Sakura. Capcom likes these types of crossovers—it has mixed the two franchises together in the past, and it's already said that Mega Man is also coming to Monster Hunter: World as a Palico, (essentially a companion to help you during quests), so this is no surprise.

PC availability for the skins and accompanying voices is not mentioned in Capcom's announcement, but I see no reason why this would be a console-only crossover. You'll have to complete a special quest to unlock each skin, which both male and female characters can use. On console, anyone that has a Street Fighter 5 save file will get early access to those quests, and I wouldn't be surprised if the same ends up happening on PC.

The skins are free, but if you want to Hadoken or Shoryuken it'll cost $3.99 as a 'premium gesture'.

Steven has played through the PS4 version and reckons the PC version "will be worth the wait". If you've never played a game in the long-running series, here's his piece on why people love it so much.