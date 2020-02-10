Here's everything included in Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

The Street Fighter V: Champion Edition release date is just around the corner, offering both new and returning players an option to get the vanilla version and previously-released DLC content in one neat package. SFV: CE bundles all 39 characters released to date, plus new character, Seth—who has changed considerably since their debut in Street Fighter IV.

SFV offers a bulging wardrobe of over 200 costumes, as well as 34 swanky stages that prove a dramatic canvas for high-octane scraps. With all of this included in Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, you can strut into fights fashionably and land your combos with ease and style. Cool cosmetics make you play better, right?

You can show off your skills with every character released to date very soon: the Street Fighter V: Champion Edition release date is February 14, 2020.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Seth

Seth debuted in Street Fighter IV as the main antagonist, and they're back for more. Previously the CEO of Shadaloo's S.I.N. weapon division, Seth was originally one of a group of synthetic beings set aside as spare bodies for M. Bison to use. In SFV, we see Seth using a female body. Judging by Capcom's gameplay videos, Seth's nostalgia costume will be available, portraying them in male form, too.

Here's Seth's confirmed moveset:

Normal Throws

Death Throw

V Skill I

Tanden Engine

Tanden Install

Install Art

V Skill II

Tanden Booster

Hecatoncheires Glide

Mad Spiral

Spin Pendulum

V-Trigger I

Tanden Ignition

V-Trigger II

Tanden Maneuver

V-Reversal

Calamity Shutter

Unique Attacks

Step Shoot

Hazard Blow

Head Hunter

Turning Slicer

Twin Claw

Tanden Combination

Shoot Slicer

Fatal Rush

Special Moves

Hecatoncheires

Mad Cradle

Cruel Disaster

Annihilate Sword

Titanomachy (V-Trigger attack)

Mad Spin (V-Trigger attack)

Cyclone Disaster (V-Trigger attack)

Hell's Gate (V-Trigger attack)

Tanden Explode (V-Trigger attack)

Critical Art

Tanden Destruction

Tanden Extreme (V-Trigger attack)

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition upgrade kit

If you already own SFV, there's an option to purchase the Upgrade Kit Bundle for $24.99/£19.99 on Steam. This bundle essentially upgrades the base game to include everything from the full version of SFV: Champion Edition, allowing you to access the newer goodies without having to pay full price all over again. Purchasing the bundle provides instant access to all the content in the list above, bar the content that is yet to be released.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition characters

Until now, DLC characters could be bought with real cash, either individually or via seasonal character passes, or Fight Money. Street Fighter V: Champion Edition includes every SFV character released to date—and will include Seth from launch. That's a grand total of 40 fighters. They are: