Steam user breaks level 1,000

Renowned power player PalmDesert has become the first Steam user to break level 1,000. Level 1,049 to be precise. I've just about managed 10.

Since levels and trading cards were implemented in 2013, PalmDesert has wrestled over the top spot. In defending the title, he's amassed 5,029 games and 3,372 DLCs—a respectable chunk of Steam's 9,000-strong catalogue. In other words, the man knows how to work a Steam sale. And that's not to mention his 58,666 items.

It's good to be king, if a little pricey.

Thanks, Kotaku.