Steam update allows background downloading while playing a game

A new Steam update will allow users to download software while playing a game, meaning you may never have to resort to other, non-game pastimes again. This means in-progress downloads will no longer pause when a game is launched in the Steam client, though this functionality can be toggled on a case-by-case basis if your internet connection isn't up to scratch.
The update will also allow users to set times for automatic updates. Full update notes are below:
General
- Add ability to limit what time of day Steam is allowed to automatically update apps
- Add option to let other games download while a game is running (this is a per-game setting)
- Add download regions for Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Ottawa in Canada
- Add 'Copy all text to clipboard' context menu option in the System Information dialog.
Steam client UI
- Improve downloading status text at the bottom of the main window
Big Picture
- Added ability to opt into game betas and edit launch options
- Added Inbox item under Linux if your machine requires a reboot due to OS level updates
- Fix infinite loop of Cloud sync error dialogs on game launch
- Fixed mouse cursor being visible during startup animation even if it hadn't moved
Linux
- Fix paste pasting stale text.
- Fix Ctrl+C/Ctrl+V in client-hosted web page text controls.
- Fix incorrect foregrounding of a blank window in some -silent startup cases.