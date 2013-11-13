Popular

Steam update allows background downloading while playing a game

A new Steam update will allow users to download software while playing a game, meaning you may never have to resort to other, non-game pastimes again. This means in-progress downloads will no longer pause when a game is launched in the Steam client, though this functionality can be toggled on a case-by-case basis if your internet connection isn't up to scratch.

The update will also allow users to set times for automatic updates. Full update notes are below:

General

  • Add ability to limit what time of day Steam is allowed to automatically update apps

  • Add option to let other games download while a game is running (this is a per-game setting)

  • Add download regions for Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Ottawa in Canada

  • Add 'Copy all text to clipboard' context menu option in the System Information dialog.

Steam client UI

  • Improve downloading status text at the bottom of the main window

Big Picture

  • Added ability to opt into game betas and edit launch options

  • Added Inbox item under Linux if your machine requires a reboot due to OS level updates

  • Fix infinite loop of Cloud sync error dialogs on game launch

  • Fixed mouse cursor being visible during startup animation even if it hadn't moved

Linux

  • Fix paste pasting stale text.

  • Fix Ctrl+C/Ctrl+V in client-hosted web page text controls.

  • Fix incorrect foregrounding of a blank window in some -silent startup cases.

