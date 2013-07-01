Steam Greenlight lets through eight more games, including World War 1 FPS

Steam bouncer Greenlight has found room on its guestlist for another eight games. Titles include Verdun, a World War 1 set multiplayer shooter; Day One, a survival game starring an alcoholic widower; Vector, a side-scrolling parkour 'em up; and In Verbis Vitus, an action fantasy in which you complete puzzles by shouting at your monitor. It's certainly one of the more interesting collections we've seen waved into the money disco.

Here's the full list:

"Votes in Greenlight give us a hugely valuable point of data in gauging community interest," writes Valve's Alden Kroll , explaining the Greenlight process, "along with external factors such as press reviews, crowd-funding successes, performance on other similar platforms, and awards and contests to help form a more complete picture of community interest in each title."

As always, games will be released over the coming weeks/months/years, as developers finish and integrate their work into Steam. As for Verdun, and its take on online trench warfare, you can test out the beta in your browser right here .