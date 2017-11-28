Stardew Valley's Pelican Town looks great in The Sims 4

The farm that you build yourself is the best part of Stardew Valley, but the convenience and coziness of Pelican Town, the nearby hub city which most villagers call home, makes it an equally beloved spot. Artists DrGluon and Loverrlee were so smitten with it, in fact, that they recreated Pelican Town using The Sims 4's build mode. Have a look:

Freelance artist and Twitch streamer DrGluon handled the layout and architecture, while Sims enthusiast and YouTuber Loverrlee focused on fleshing out the interiors with countless little details and objects. The result is a stunning, faithful model of one of Stardew Valley's most iconic locales.

It really does get better the more you look at it. The museum and smithy tucked away in the bottom-right are especially neat given the wealth of knick-knacks which cover their walls. That said, the accuracy of George and Evelyn's 1 River Road home is every bit as impressive.

To get a better look, you can download the build for yourself and place it in one of your Sims 4 worlds. However, you'll need to enable the moving objects cheat to get it to work. More on that here.

If you want even more Stardew Valley in your Sims, you can also install the bachelor character models designed by redditor greymeta. The somewhat complex installation instructions are available here, but the results are worth it. You can find the full gallery here, and a preview of the lovingly rendered characters below.