How to romance Leah in Stardew Valley

How do you marry Stardew Valley's Leah? Whether you're a new farmer or an experienced agricultural expert, you might be wondering about romance. After all, few things say love as like cleaning out pigsties and milking a cow while making eye contact with the one you love.

One of your options for this wonderful life is Leah, a lovely artistic woman who leads a pretty chilled life. So, if you've got eyes for this crimson-haired beauty, here's her schedule, the gifts she likes, and, most importantly, how to marry Leah in Stardew Valley.

How to marry Leah in Stardew Valley

Leah lives out her relaxed little life in her cabin south of your ranch. She’s a big fan of walks on the beach, winding down by the river, and relaxing at the saloon. She’s also very artistic, and while she has a lot of work under her belt, she can be a little shy about sharing it. You’ll need to keep this in mind if you want to win her affections.

Stardew Valley Leah schedule

Leah’s schedule often involves leaving the house to relax in the great outdoors. While it does change depending on the season, she always tries to fit in a day or two at the saloon to take a load off.

She wakes at 10am and spends the first couple of hours of her day at home working on her art, so that's a good time to say hello.

Spring

Monday

11am: Leaves her home and heads to Pierre’s General Store

Leaves her home and heads to Pierre’s General Store 12:30pm: Arrives at Pierre’s General Store

Arrives at Pierre’s General Store 5pm: Leaves the store and heads home

Leaves the store and heads home 6:30pm: Arrives home

Tuesday

12pm: Leaves her house to go to the lake near the wizard’s tower

Leaves her house to go to the lake near the wizard’s tower 3pm: Arrives at the lake and relaxes

Arrives at the lake and relaxes 7:30pm: Leaves the lake and heads home

Leaves the lake and heads home 8:40pm: Arrives home

Wednesday

12pm: Leaves her house to go to the lake near the wizard’s tower

Leaves her house to go to the lake near the wizard’s tower 3pm: Arrives at the lake and relaxes

Arrives at the lake and relaxes 7:30pm: Leaves the lake and heads home

Leaves the lake and heads home 8:40pm: Arrives home

Thursday

12pm: Leaves her house to go to the lake near the wizard’s tower

Leaves her house to go to the lake near the wizard’s tower 3pm: Arrives at the lake and relaxes

Arrives at the lake and relaxes 7:30pm: Leaves the lake and heads home

Leaves the lake and heads home 8:40pm: Arrives home

Friday

4pm: Leaves her home and heads to the saloon

Leaves her home and heads to the saloon 5:20pm: Gets to the Saloon

Gets to the Saloon 11:40pm: Staggers home from the Saloon

Staggers home from the Saloon 1am: Arrives home

Saturday

4pm: Leaves her home and heads to the saloon

Leaves her home and heads to the saloon 5:20pm: Gets to the Saloon

Gets to the Saloon 11:40pm: Staggers home from the Saloon

Staggers home from the Saloon 1am: Arrives home

Sunday

12pm: Leaves her house to go to the lake near the wizard’s tower

Leaves her house to go to the lake near the wizard’s tower 3pm: Arrives at the lake and relaxes

Arrives at the lake and relaxes 7:30pm: Leaves the lake and heads home

Leaves the lake and heads home 8:30pm: Arrives home

Summer

Monday

11am: Leaves her home and heads to Pierre’s General Store

Leaves her home and heads to Pierre’s General Store 12:30pm: Arrives at Pierre’s General Store

Arrives at Pierre’s General Store 5pm: Leaves the store and heads home

Leaves the store and heads home 6:30pm: Arrives home

Tuesday

12pm: Heads to the beach

Heads to the beach 2pm: Arrives at the beach

Wednesday

12pm: Heads to the beach

Heads to the beach 2pm: Arrives at the beach

Thursday

12pm: Heads to the beach

Heads to the beach 2pm: Arrives at the beach

Friday

4pm: Leaves her home and heads to the saloon

Leaves her home and heads to the saloon 5:30pm: Gets to the Saloon

Gets to the Saloon 11:40pm: Staggers home from the Saloon

Staggers home from the Saloon 1am: Arrives home

Saturday

4pm: Leaves her home and heads to the saloon

Leaves her home and heads to the saloon 5:30pm: Gets to the Saloon

Gets to the Saloon 11:40pm: Staggers home from the Saloon

Staggers home from the Saloon 1am: Arrives home

Sunday

12pm: Heads to the beach

Heads to the beach 2pm: Arrives at the beach

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Autumn

Monday

11am: Leaves her home and heads to Pierre’s General Store

Leaves her home and heads to Pierre’s General Store 12:30pm: Arrives at Pierre’s General Store

Arrives at Pierre’s General Store 5pm: Leaves the store and heads home

Leaves the store and heads home 6:30pm: Arrives home

Tuesday

12pm: Leaves her house and heads over to the far side of the river next to Pam’s trailer.

Leaves her house and heads over to the far side of the river next to Pam’s trailer. 2pm: Arrives at the river and relaxes there

Arrives at the river and relaxes there 7pm: Heads home

Heads home 9pm: Gets home

Wednesday

12pm: Leaves her house and heads over to the far side of the river next to Pam’s trailer.

Leaves her house and heads over to the far side of the river next to Pam’s trailer. 2pm: Arrives at the river and relaxes there

Arrives at the river and relaxes there 7pm: Heads home

Heads home 9pm: Gets home

Thursday

12pm: Leaves her house and heads over to the far side of the river next to Pam’s trailer.

Leaves her house and heads over to the far side of the river next to Pam’s trailer. 2pm: Arrives at the river and relaxes there

Arrives at the river and relaxes there 7pm: Heads home

Heads home 9pm: Gets home

Friday

4pm: Leaves her home and heads to the saloon

Leaves her home and heads to the saloon 5:30pm: Gets to the Saloon

Gets to the Saloon 11:40pm: Staggers home from the Saloon

Staggers home from the Saloon 1am: Arrives home

Saturday

4pm: Leaves her home and heads to the saloon

Leaves her home and heads to the saloon 5:30pm: Gets to the Saloon

Gets to the Saloon 11:40pm: Staggers home from the Saloon

Staggers home from the Saloon 1am: Arrives at home

Sunday

12pm: Leaves her house and heads over to the far side of the river next to Pam’s trailer.

Leaves her house and heads over to the far side of the river next to Pam’s trailer. 2pm: Arrives at the river and relaxes there

Arrives at the river and relaxes there 7pm: Heads home

Heads home 9pm: Gets home

Winter

Monday

11am: Leaves her home and heads to Pierre’s General Store

Leaves her home and heads to Pierre’s General Store 12:30pm: Arrives at Pierre’s General Store

Arrives at Pierre’s General Store 5pm: Leaves the store and heads home

Leaves the store and heads home 6:30pm: Arrives home

Tuesday

4pm: Leaves her home and heads to the saloon

Leaves her home and heads to the saloon 5:30pm: Gets to the Saloon

Gets to the Saloon 11:40pm: Staggers home from the Saloon

Staggers home from the Saloon 1am: Arrives home

Wednesday

4pm: Leaves her home and heads to the saloon

Leaves her home and heads to the saloon 5:30pm: Gets to the Saloon

Gets to the Saloon 11:40pm: Staggers home from the Saloon

Staggers home from the Saloon 1am: Arrives at home

Thursday

4pm: Leaves her home and heads to the saloon

Leaves her home and heads to the saloon 5:30pm: Gets to the Saloon

Gets to the Saloon 11:40pm: Staggers home from the Saloon

Staggers home from the Saloon 1am: Arrives home

Friday

4pm: Leaves her home and heads to the saloon

Leaves her home and heads to the saloon 5:30pm: Gets to the Saloon

Gets to the Saloon 11:40pm: Staggers home from the Saloon

Staggers home from the Saloon 1am: Arrives home

Saturday

4pm: Leaves her home and heads to the saloon

Leaves her home and heads to the saloon 5:30pm: Gets to the Saloon

Gets to the Saloon 11:40pm: Staggers home from the Saloon

Staggers home from the Saloon 1am: Arrives home

Sunday

4pm: Leaves her home and heads to the saloon

Leaves her home and heads to the saloon 5:30pm: Gets to the Saloon

Gets to the Saloon 11:40pm: Staggers home from the Saloon

Staggers home from the Saloon 1am: Arrives home

Stardew Valley Leah gifts

Leah loves the following items:

Goat cheese

Poppyseed muffin

Salad

Stir fry

Truffle

Vegetable medley

Wine

And she likes these items:

Chanterelle

Common mushroom

Daffodil

Dandelion

Driftwood

Hazelnut

Holly

Leek

Morel

Purple mushroom

Snow yam

Spring onion

Wild horseradish

Winter root

Most other items will hurt your relationship instead of helping it, but you've got plenty of choice to help you ensure that doesn't happen.

Stardew Valley Leah heart events