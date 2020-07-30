Stardew Valley boxed edition besets us with a sudden, irrational need to own a pretend farm deed

Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone announced today that he's collaborating with Fangamer on a boxed collector's edition of the game, and it looks sweet.

I'm really pleased to announce a physical version of Stardew Valley for Switch & PC! This is in collaboration with @Fangamer and there is both a standard edition and a collector's edition w/ bonus goodies. Pre-orders are now available: https://t.co/u0Cp2PAyms pic.twitter.com/VbqK7KoylhJuly 30, 2020

The Stardew Valley Collector's Edition includes, in Fangamer's words:

Deluxe six-piece wooden standee made from responsibly sourced birch and cherry wood (measures 4.5 x 4 x 4 inches; some assembly required).

made from sturdy, high-quality materials featuring artwork by Kari Fry, the artist behind the Stardew Valley Guidebook Physical copy of the game on your choice of platform with 18-page, full-color illustrated instruction manual and double-sided cover with Joja theme on the inside (the PC edition includes a DRM-free copy of Stardew Valley 1.4 on disc, as well as a Steam key)

The whole thing comes in a box that I assume must be pretty hefty, and if you preorder by August 15 you'll also get a bonus 10x16 poster.

The PC collector's edition goes for $64, which seems very reasonable to me, and I still go for boxed editions of games whenever I can so I know a thing or two about this stuff. The shipping is a little steep—it costs another $25 to get it to Canada via FedEx International Priority—but Fangamer explained on Twitter that because of a recent renegotiation of international postal agreements, the old "economy" shipping option became more expensive than FedEx to most countries. It's working on a cheaper option, but there's nothing ready to go just yet.

If you dig the idea of Stardew Valley in a box but the CE price tag is a little too high, a standard edition in a conventional DVD case is also available, for $29 plus shipping. Either way, take note that this is a preorder, and that the boxes won't actually ship until November 6—just in time for the holidays.