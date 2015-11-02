StarCraft 2 now has Australian servers

To prepare for the launch of the Legacy of the Void expansion, Blizzard has announced dedicated Australian servers for StarCraft 2 – and they're available right now. StarCraft 2 joins Diablo III, Heroes of the Storm and World of Warcraft among Blizzard's games with full Australian server support.

Gaming companies are increasingly setting up data centres in Australia: Ubisoft announced last month that it would host servers for Rainbow Six: Siege, and Twitch announced at the weekend that it would have Australian servers up and running by the end of the month.

No transfer process is required, though "Australian and New Zealand players currently accessing other regions, and who wish to benefit from the improved performance of locally-hosted game servers, are encouraged to switch to the Americas region in preparation for the launch of Legacy of the Void."

Legacy of the Void launches on November 10.