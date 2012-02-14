Star Wars: The Old Republic Q&A reveals plans for Legacy races and dual spec support in 1.2

Bioware have held the first of a new series of weekly Q&A sessions with Star Wars: The Old Republic players , with some more information on what we can expect from the upcoming 1.2 patch.

The Legacy system offers a shared level that exists across all TOR alts, but while it's currently possible to gain Legacy levels, there are no rewards attached to them. Lead writer Daniel Erickson confirms that 1.2 will give players with Legacy levels access to a greater selection of races when creating new characters.

"The species that will be unlocked in Game Update 1.2 are species currently in the game that will become available to classes and factions where you haven't seen them before," says Erickson. "New species are in consideration for the future but we don't have any details to share right now." Jawa Jedi, anyone?

The next major update will also add dual spec support. That'll let players create two different skill set-ups and switch between them at will, which could be useful for creating specialised PvP and PvE builds. We won't be able to switch advanced classes though. Bioware see the specialised trees that open up at level 10 as "fundamentally different class designs."

Erickson also mentions that "there's a new Warzone planned for Game Update 1.2 which we're already testing internally." Bioware are also working on a new rankings system which will be used to improve the matchmaking system. There currently aren't any plans to let players queue for a particular type of Warzone, however.

Finally, fashion conscious characters will be happy to hear about a "vastly improved 'Hue to Chest' system" which will co-ordinate outfits a little better. Bioware also say that "there are more customization and quality of life improvements along those lines hot on its heels." Patch 1.2 is due sometime in March.