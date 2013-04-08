Star Wars: The Old Republic to rework PVP bolster system in update 2.0

BioWare is continuing to closely monitor and tweak the ongoing balance wars in Star Wars: The Old Republic's PVP arenas. As part of the giant 2.0 patch rolling out tomorrow for the Rise of the Hutt Cartel expansion, several changes to the bolstering mechanic for un-capped PVPers will switch from linear scaling to a custom boost of health and defenses based on gear item level.

Assistant Designer Alex Modny breaks down the specifics of what the new bolster system bolsters: "We look at each one of your item ratings (including the mods, augments, armorings, etc. that go into the armor/weapon) of your currently equipped gear and base the amount of stats given based on these values. The worse your items are, the more stats you are given to get you to the base value we want every PVPer to be at."

Modny went on to explain that the new process allows BioWare's ancient council of PVP overlords to quickly readjust discrepancies on a "per stat, per item level" basis. "Better control means better balance," he summarizes. "We have that control now." He presumably then cackled with power-drunk madness atop a jet-black hoverthrone.

Star Wars: The Old Republic's Rise of the Hutt Cartel expansion is the first major content update for the MMO, bringing an increased level cap, a new storyline introducing the planet Makeb and a bunch of evil Hutts, and additional end-game PVP and PVE activities. It arrives on April 13, but those who have it pre-ordered get five days of early access starting tomorrow.