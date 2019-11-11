Here's the cheapest way to play Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in Australia

(Image credit: EA)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order releases this Friday, November 15, and as is increasingly the case with modern videogames there are a bunch of different ways to buy it. In Australia, it's one of those games that will actually be cheaper to purchase as a physical copy (or at least, as a box with a code in it), though if you want to go the subscription route, Origin Access Premier will have you sorted.

As for when it launches, it'll be accessible from midnight AEST on November 15. Of course, if you opt for the cheaper route, you're somewhat at the mercy of the retailer's shipping efficiency.

Here are the cheapest ways to play the standard edition of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in Australia.

$68 / $63 @ Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is $68 on Amazon if you don't have a Prime membership, but if you do, you'll save an addition $5 and get free shipping. Sure, it's a boxed copy with a code inside – meaning you should order it at least a couple of days before the release date if you want to play at launch – but it's still the cheapest option.

$69 excl. shipping @ JB Hi-Fi

If you have a JB Hi-Fi nearby, this is a decent price for the boxed copy of the game. If you want to have it delivered from JB, add an extra $1.69 for delivery. Even then, it's a better price than most digital outlets.

$74 excl. shipping @ The Gamesmen

This is a good price at The Gamesmen if you happen to have a bricks and mortar outlet nearby. Shipping is $7 for standard (2-3 business days) and $10 for express (1-2 business days), but even then, it still ends up a bit cheaper than most digital outlets.

$89.95 @ Steam

Yep, EA is back on Steam. This isn't a particularly remarkable price, but if you're among the many who prefer everything they own to be in their Steam library, it's an option.

$89.99 / $81 @ Origin

This is publisher Electronic Arts' own digital outlet, and on the surface it doesn't look too appetising. But if you happen to be an Origin Access subscriber at the 'Basic' tier you'll get an automatic 10% discount, bringing the price down to $81.

$19.99 @ Origin Access Premier subscription

Alternatively, you could pay $20 for a one month subscription to Origin Access Premier. You won't own the game forever, but given it's a singleplayer outing, maybe a month is more than enough to get your fill. Also, you'll get access to the Deluxe Edition. Keep in mind that unlike many other EA games, an Origin subscription won't get you early access to the game.



