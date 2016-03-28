Star Wars: Battlefront Outer Rim bugs being crushed, slowly

Star Wars: Battlefront’s Outer Rim DLC was released in the past week, and with it came a bunch of new bugs and issues all waiting to be fixed by EA. Don’t worry though, the studio’s on the case.

The bug fixed quickest was that which automatically elevated people to level 60 without them putting in any blaster-backed legwork. The damn layabouts.

But there are still elements that need to be fixed since the patch arrived, and they’ve been chatted about on the Battlefront forum. You can see the list of issues – and related forum links – right here:

So there you go, no need to fear – EA is fixing all what ails you. Unless what ails you isn’t on the list, in which case you’re out of luck for now, sorry.

