Star Control: Origins is delayed, but a public beta is coming

Stardock has announced that Star Control: Origins, its upcoming reboot of the classic sci-fi strategy series, will soon be ready to enter a "public beta program." That means that the Founder's Program that launched last year will be brought to an end in a couple of weeks.

The Founder's Programs is available in two separate editions: The standard $35 package will get you the game, mod tools, "access to our internal vault of stuff," and one year of post-release content, or for $100 you can go for the "Lifetime Edition," which will get you all of the above plus the soundtrack and, as the name suggests, unlimited access to everything released for the game.

Unfortunately, with the good news comes a spot of bad. "Our original release date was going to be November 2017. That's exactly 25 years from the release of Star Control 2," Stardock said. "Some design changes we made have extended the development time (which I'll be talking more about soon) but we will be releasing the Super Melee beta in time for the anniversary."

There's no word yet on a new release target, but we'll let you know when we hear something. In the meantime, enjoy some new screens.