Stanley Parable co-creator teases incoming game

How do you move on from a game like The Stanley Parable? It's hard not to typecast indie devs who suddenly find a breakout game to their name, but Stanley co-creator William Pugh's new studio, Crows Crows Crows, looks to have something... different in the works. Different how I couldn't tell you.

So far we have a mysterious countdown page and a series of teasers bearing the brand of the Mayflower Networking System that appear to form part of an ongoing ARG that has Reddit stumped. "Stop opening boxes of birds in the corridors" is my favourite quote from the latter. The game seems to revolve around some sort of production: there are plentiful references to sets and catwalks and pyrotechnics accompanied by more fantastic hints at "Peculiar Disappearances Across Europe" and "Lunar Lighting". Stranger still, British comedian Simon Amstell is somehow involved.

A ~20 Minute Short Game made by me & Crows Crows Crows with @SimonAmstell out in 2 days. https://t.co/Cl4QOpO1G5 pic.twitter.com/o7N7SMs9VH December 2, 2015

So no, I'm not brave enough to offer a theory.

I'm excited by the idea of games as short, self-contained stories—games that are many and varied, because I'm greedy like that—so I find myself hoping that this 20-minute mystery project scratches an itch people didn't know they had.