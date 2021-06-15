These are the Stalker 2 system requirements you'll need to meet

Stalker 2 got a very entertaining trailer at E3, coming a long way from its janky but deeply beloved predecessor. It's been a long time coming, but we finally have a release date of April 28, 2022 along with both the minimum and recommended system requirements popping up on Steam.

The specs for Stalker 2 are a little beefy, to say the least. You're going to need at least an RTX 2070 Super if you want to run the game at its recommended specs, so let's hope graphics cards aren't like gold dust in 10 months' time, eh? It's also worth noting that GSC Game World is recommending an SSD for both the minimum and recommended specifications for an optimal experience. The game is also 150GB, so you might want to make some room on said SSD.

Stalker 2 minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X | Intel Core i5-7600K

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

Storage: 150GB

Additional notes: SSD

Stalker 2 recommended specifications