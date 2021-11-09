Squid Game is getting a second season, but it's 'too early' to say when it'll happen

Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator and director of the insanely popular Netflix show Squid Game, has announced a second season is "in the planning process."

In an interview with the Associated Press, Hwang said "there's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now."

"But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen. So I will promise you this... Gi-Hun will come back, and he will do something for the world."

The nine-episode Korean drama did insanely well for Netflix, becoming one of the most popular shows ever for the streaming service. As Tyler wrote when the show was beginning to hit its peak, the show feels super inspired by Battle Royale, a 2000 movie that would eventually become the foundation for games like Fortnite and PUBG.

It only makes sense, then, that Squid Game has also inspired a wave of videogame clones. YouTuber Dani cobbled together Crab Game, a game I only played for 10 minutes yet saw everything I felt I needed to see (there's an awful lot of vitriol and slurs thrown around in both voice chat and the room names, I wouldn't recommend it). Tons of smaller "squidlikes" also popped up in Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite Creative mode. There's a chance we may even get an official Squid Game: The Game, with Netflix saying they're considering it.

While I feel like they could've left Squid Game at a single season, I'm pretty hyped for a second one regardless. Though hopefully, they get Gi-Hun a better red wig if he's going to be rocking that 'do for another nine episodes.