Spintires: Chernobyl's new teaser gives off Death Stranding vibes

Spintires: Chernobyl looks pretty gloomy, as you might expect from a sim about trudging through the muddy Exclusion Zone with only your truck for company. It's due out in a week and you can get a glimpse of it in action in the teaser above.

There's a hint of the post-apocalypse about it, and combined with all the cargo deliveries, I'm getting a Death Stranding vibe. Maybe I've just been playing too much Death Stranding. It's more than just a superficial similarity, though, and it's not just the Chernobyl expansion.

Like Death Stranding, Spintires' environment is the biggest obstacle. The uneven, muddy ground creates a lot of problems for heavy trucks, just as the rocky Icelandic terrain of post-apocalyptic North America poses a problem for Sam. The bulk of the game is just finding the best route to your destination, and in both cases the experience is oddly meditative. You won't have to look after a weird, magic baby in Spintires, though, which is a relief. Being a dad is too stressful.

If going for a drive in the Exclusion Zone sounds like a treat, you'll be able to grab Spintires: Chernobyl when it launches on Steam on December 13.