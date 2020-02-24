Spawn is coming to Mortal Kombat 11 on March 8

Spawn's creator Todd McFarlane recently tweeted out some photos of a new "Mortal Kombat Spawn" action figure showing the grimdark superhero holding a sword, standing on top of a decapitated enemy, and wearing a very chunky spiked booty on one leg. I haven't read a Spawn comic since 1995, so I have no idea if this is what he looks like now or if it's a significant redesign.

MORTAL KOMBAT SPAWN REVEAL!! FINALLY I CAN SHOW IT!! SPAWN @MortalKombat action figure is an incredibly DETAILED ( true McFarlane Toys fashion) 7" scale figure designed with 22 points of ultra-articulation and can achieve full range posing. COMING MARCH 2020! #MK11 pic.twitter.com/FPS4yOdPNkFebruary 21, 2020

Replying to the tweet, the official Mortal Kombat 11 account wrote "Amazing figure? Absolutely! Kombat proven? We’ll see on 3/8, @Todd_McFarlane...😈" which confirms that Spawn will unlock on March 8 for players who own the Kombat Pack DLC.

There's been no shortage of Spawn games on console, going back to 1995 on the SNES, but this will be his first appearance on PC. Outside of mods, at least. There's been Spawn in Arkham City, Spawn in Fallout: New Vegas, and of course sexy Spawn in Skyrim to name just a few.