Space survival horror Routine is still happening, but Oculus Rift support is dropped for now

It's been a little while since we've heard anything about Routine, the space station survival horror game which excited us so back in 2012. Thankfully the project is still in development, as a recent Steam community update by studio Lunar Games confirms. There is one caveat, however: Oculus Rift support is no longer happening, at least in the short term.

"We are all extremely excited about VR because we believe it brings unparalleled immersion and that is something we would love to be a part of," Project Lead Aaron Foster wrote. "However at the moment we have had to slow down our VR integration as we all get extremely motion sick with the current kits. We will take another look at implementing VR closer to release but for now we can't fully commit to a VR version of Routine."

Sad news, but reasonable. Meanwhile, the studio has made good progress on both sound and physics, while the game is reportedly feeling "less playtesty" than ever before. Foster doesn't indicate a release window, but he does confirm it won't be coming to Early Access, which makes sense for a survival horror game.

To get a feel for the game, check out these trailers released back in mid-2013, and then read our early preview . It's an exciting time for science fiction horror: Tim Clark went hands-on with Alien Isolation earlier this week and found it to be "a game that absolutely begs to be played in the dark with a decent set of headphones."