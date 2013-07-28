Space Hulk secures August 15th release date

Space Hulk - not to be confused with the time Bruce Banner visited the International Space Station - is coming. It's coming real soon , as in August 15th. We were rather impressed by Full Control's board game adaption when we saw it a few months ago , not least because it's shaping up to be one of the most authentic Warhammer 40K tie-ins yet. Stick around for a very short new trailer, which mainly involves things exploding into chunks.

Space Hulk's loveable bunch of space marines have set up residence on Steam in advance of the game's release, where the sci-fi turn-based strategy is revealed as having a £22.99 price tag.