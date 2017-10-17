South Park: The Fractured But Whole out now, launch trailer launched

After months of farting in drinks, digs at Kanye West, and fan-made flatulence, South Park: The Fractured But Whole has been released into the wild. Andy likes it, and it's now got a launch trailer.

Typically, it's packed with expletives and thus is NSFW if you're watching without earphones. Observe:

Returning as the New Kid—this time with a "super-powered butt"—The Fractured But Whole marks a familiar return to Trey Parker and Matt Stone's outspoken animated world, this time focused on superhero fare, against The Stick of Truth's Tolkien-inspired high fantasy.

Development has switched hands from Obsidian to Ubisoft San Francisco this time round, which is perhaps best reflected in its revised combat system. Siding with Cartman and his pals, aka Coon and Friends, you're out to thwart rival faction Freedom Pals, but, as you might expect, much of its slapstick is best left unspoiled—so reckons our Andy.

Here's Andy on the game's class elements, which sound pretty neat:

Your class dictates your powers, and you can eventually have up to four at once. My own New Kid's primary class is Blaster, which gives him fire-based ranged attacks that inflict burning damage. Next I became an Elementalist, which lets me conjure up healing dolphins. Then I added Gadgeteer to the mix, which allows me to build a decoy to distract enemies that explodes when destroyed. And, finally, Plantmancer to grant me useful healing and revival magic. Experimenting with these varied powers in battle results in some interesting combos, allowing you to create a distinctive play style.