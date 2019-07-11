Popular

Sorry, but Final Fantasy 7 Remake is still a PS4 exclusive

For now.

Yesterday, the Xbox Germany Facebook page posted a video that claimed Final Fantasy 7 Remake would be appearing on Xbox One on March 3, 2020, not just PS4. There was no mention of PC, but a multiplatform announcement implied that it perhaps wasn't far off. According to Square Enix, however, that is not the case, and the video was posted in error. 

The video was taken down not long after it was published, with Xbox Germany social lead Maxi Gräff calling it an "internal mistake" and that there wasn't an announcement. Human error was to blame, Gräff added, and someone apparently didn't check the exclusivity of Final Fantasy 7 Remake when it added it to the video, which featured several Final Fantasy games. 

Square Enix released a statement to IGN confirming it had no news about Xbox One or PC versions. "As previously announced, Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be released for the PlayStation 4 on March 3rd 2020," it said. "We have no plans for other platforms."

While it seems very unlikely that any other platforms will be getting Final Fantasy 7 Remake in March, we're still expecting a PC port to appear eventually. 

