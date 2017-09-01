Sonic Forces release date set

When Sega announced two new Sonic games at last year's San Diego Comic Con, the retro-inspired Mania stole the show. Colourful, familiar and fun, it was immediately at odds with Forces' gritty themes and three dimensional aesthetic. Mania has since been received well. Forces, for better or worse, now has a launch date: November 7.

From the team behind Sonic Generations (note the appearance of both cool, retro Sonic and new, less cool Sonic), Forces has players pinballing around rollercoaster-like levels, gathering rings, blowing up robots, and darting down ziplines.

Some of that was shown off in this trailer back in July:

Players can also get to grips with their own "Custom Hero Character" that can be equipped with in-game outfits, accessories, and "powerful new gadgets", so says Sega.

I'm not fond of preorders, but if you are here's what Forces' Bonus Edition is all about:

"Sega announced today that Sonic Forces will launch on November 7 and that fans can now pre-order the physical-only, Bonus Edition. Available for a limited time only, the Bonus Edition will contain four Sonic Forces art cards and the Sega/Atlus pack add-on, which offers 13 more in-game outfit items and accessories to recreate the look of five other Sega/Atlus icons for your Hero Character. Those who pre-order the Bonus Edition from retailers participating in the pre-order scheme will also receive the Shadow Costume for their Hero Character."

Sonic Forces is due November 7, 2017.