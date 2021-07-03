Solve wild-western mysteries in Frog Detective 3

Yeehaw, pards, time to saddle up and hit the trail. The trail... of a mystery. Or something.

PC Gaming's premier amphibian mystery-solver is back for what I am absolutely sure will be a very goofy romp through yet another mystery, trying to figure out if crime is in fact real or not. Developer Grace Bruxner announced the latest Frog Detective game on Twitter, called Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County. It's confirmed that both the titular detective and sidekick(?) Lobster Cop will make a return.

The previous games in the Frog Detective series have sold over half a million copies.

"Frog Detective 3 is a first-person mystery game. Talk to witnesses, collect clues, smile vacantly and be a frog. If you're looking for hard-hitting detective work, you've clicked on the wrong store page," says the Steam page. Sounds good to me.

Frog Detective 3 is developed by Grace Bruxner and Thomas Bowker in association with worm club and SUPERHOT PRESENTS. The previous games in the series are available on both Steam and Itch.io—you can find those on the official frogdetective.net website.