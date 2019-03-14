Sniper Elite 5, Sniper Elite VR and Sniper Elite V2 Remastered announced

Rebellion dropped a lot of Sniper Elite news in its 2019 development update today. Not only did it confirm that Sniper Elite 5 is in development, it announced a remastered version of Sniper Elite V2 and a standalone Sniper Elite for some of the best VR headsets. Check out the remaster in action above.

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered will feature enhanced graphics, as well as 4K and HDR support. You'll also be able to take photos of your sneaky misadventures with the new photo mode, take control of new playable characters and muck around with 16-player multiplayer. If you own the original, you'll also get a discount for upgrading.

Phil reviewed Sniper Elite V2 way back in 2012, and while he was a fan of the sniping, he didn't think the level design was up to snuff. Tyler had nicer things to say about the latest in the series, however, giving Sniper Elite 4 an 84.

Rebellion's not ready to say much more about Sniper Elite VR or Sniper Elite 5, unfortunately, but expect more details soon.