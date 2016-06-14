Sniper Elite 4 delayed to February 2017

Sniper Elite 4 was originally due this year, but in order to keep up with all the cool kids at this year's E3, it has been pushed back to 2017. February 14 2017, to be exact. However, with the delay-nouncement comes a bunch of fresh images to soften the blow, along with a statement explaining the new release date.

“When we revealed Sniper Elite 4 back in March," say Rebellion co-founders Jason and Chris Kingsley, "our plan was to release it at the end of 2016. However, we now know Battlezone will release in October as a launch title alongside PlayStation VR. That gave us a tough decision to make. Ultimately, we’re a relatively small independent studio, and releasing two major titles in the same quarter didn’t seem like a sensible thing to do. A few of our shared internal teams will probably sleep a bit easier now!”

“Launching Sniper Elite 4 in February gives us the opportunity to take a game that’s already received some of the best preview feedback we’ve ever had," the pair elaborate, "and give it that extra bit of attention. We know a lot of you will be disappointed you won’t get to play Sniper Elite 4 this year, but we feel this decision will prove in the long run to be a win-win for both us and you, the fans”.