Slip into a beautiful nightmare with the Alan Wake Collector's Edition [Giveaway]

Sure, we might've gotten it a tad later, but clearly the definitive Alan Wake experience is on the PC. In fact, this surreal survival-horror game looks so good that we'd like to share it with you. Well, to be honest, we just don't want to be the only ones who have to go to sleep with the lights on after playing it. Read on to find out how you can snag yourself a free copy of Remedy Entertainment's cerebral thriller—the Collector's Edition, no less!

We've got ten CE Steam codes to give away, which will win you Alan Wake, the game's soundtrack, and both DLC plots entitled "The Signal" and "The Writer." To enter the giveaway, simply send an email to contests@pcgamer.com with “I want to win a trip to Bright Falls” in the subject line. We'll select ten lucky winners on Monday, March 5th to receive a copy of the game. Be sure to check back at pcgamer.com for our review of Alan Wake, and remember, friends don't let friends play XBLA games before they hit the PC.