Popular

Skywind trailer shows coasts, creatures and clutter

By

Skywind

When we last caught up with Skywind, it was for its second official development diary . But as interesting as the internal workings of this Skyrim mod team are, I'm more interested in the results—a full recreation of Morrowind in Bethesda's latest engine. You can see how far the team have come in this new trailer, which not only provides long and sweeping shots of its alien locations, but also gives a look at the creatures and clutter that will populate the renewed world.

Skywind currently isn't available to the public, but, as announced at the end of the trailer, a "public developer alpha release" will be coming soon. What's a public developer alpha release? Good question, and one that the mod's makers aren't answering—saying only that "it will be revealed in time".

For more on Skywind, check out last months Daedric ruin-focused "Remnants" trailer, embedded below.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
See comments