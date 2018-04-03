Skyrim VR is out on PC now

You can play Skyrim at your desk, on your sofa, while you’re doing a poo and now, even if you don’t have PSVR, you can enjoy the experience of fighting dragons and climbing chilly mountains in virtual reality. Yes, Skyrim VR is now available on PC.

Like Fallout 4 VR, this is the full game, but it's been adapted for the HTC Vive and the Oculus Rift, and it includes the Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn DLC.

Skyrim was the game I most wanted to play in VR. It’s a place I’m incredibly familiar with after hundreds of hours spent playing in it across multiple platforms, so actually feeling like I’m inside it promised to be a real treat. But now the game’s almost seven years old and I’ve played it to death. The shine of VR has also worn off, and I confess that having Skyrim on Switch suits me a lot more now that I carry it everywhere.

That said, I apparently can’t stop buying Skyrim, so I’ll inevitably end up exploring Whiterun in VR sooner rather than later.

Skyrim VR is out now for £39.99/$59.99/€59.99 on Steam and the Humble Store.