Skyrim VR coming to PC in April

This isn't really a big surprise, considering Bethesda released Doom VFR and Fallout VR last year, plus Skyrim for PSVR, but now it's official: Skyrim VR is coming to PC. The announcement trailer above shows axe-swinging, arrow-slinging, spell-casting, and fus-roh-dah-ing in virtual reality.

The Steam store page shows support for both the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift headsets, and as with Fallout VR, this is the complete game of Skyrim coming to VR. It's currently available on Steam for pre-order, priced at $60, which includes the add-on DLC: Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn.