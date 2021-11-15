Skyrim: How to find Goldenhill Plantation and complete The Unquiet Dead

As part of the Anniversary Edition, there's a new quest available called The Unquiet Dead in Skyrim. You'll need to find Rin's body, which is the trickiest part. This new quest comes from the Creation Club, meaning that they're created by fans, so while it still comes with a good old Bethesda bug charm, it's still a well-thought-out and unique quest. This quest is part of the Farming questline, which Skyrim fans had been hoping to get for some time. With that in mind, let's take a look at how to begin the Skyrim The Unquiet Dead quest.

Where to find Goldenhill Plantation in Skyrim

To begin this quest, you'll first need to find the Goldenhill Plantation. The quickest way to find it is to head to Rorikstead, then east. If the onscreen prompt saying you've discovered it doesn't appear, just look for all the dead bodies lying around. You'll then need to fight a ghost and The Unquiet Dead quest will begin.

Skyrim The Unquiet Dead: How to complete it

After you've fought the ghost, look for the body of a man near the front of the house. There should be a note beside him, so pick it up and have a read before going inside. Fair warning, this quest can get a little buggy. Essentially, the quest won't progress and you'll need to load back. Hopefully, you haven't been relying on autosaves or quicksaves like an amateur RPG player. After you've read the note, head inside the house, where you'll need to seek out and read some journals.

Head to the basement and you'll find a button hidden behind some barrels to the right of the entrance. It will reveal a secret room and another ghost will lunge at you. Take it out and head towards the alchemy table to find Jonquil's journal. Have a wee read of it before moving on upstairs. You should then find Urva's journal on a table before heading to the bedroom to search under the beds for Rin's journal. Read them all then head back outside, where you'll notice Rin's body is nowhere to be found.

As soon as you enter the house, look straight ahead and you'll see four weird-looking trees standing in a row. Head towards those and you'll come across a well and a smashed up child's skeleton. Rin's toy sword should be next to the bones, so go ahead and pick it up. Then head back to Goldenhill Plantation and place the sword on a dresser to the right of the entrance. A marker should appear so you'll know where you're going.

If done successfully, a final ghost will appear to thank you for returning the sword, which completes the quest. Now, you can farm on the plantation and even hire a steward to oversee the day-to-day business.