Skyrim mod adds God of War Leviathan Axe

Kratos' Leviathan Axe in God of War is a cracking piece of equipment. Unlike the series' previous trademark hardware, the chain-sword hybrid Blades of Chaos, this weapon feels more solid, more reliable, more precise—and it looks gorgeous to boot. Renowned Skyrim modder Ghosu has now created an equivalent in Skyrim and its Special Edition variant.

Craftable at forges, Ghosu has made four versions of the Leviathan Axe from scratch—two of which inflict frost damage. Here's a glimpse at how it looks in practice:

Akarsil's retexture mod is prettier still, with hand-painted textures that maintain the "gritty aesthetic and feel of the Leviathan Axe as seen in God of War." Here are some screens:

Now a social worker and part-time programmer, Ghosu says they have no plans to return to modding full-time and that this project is a "short visit, to model that axe by request". As such, Ghosu's Leviathan Axe doesn't offer the throw/return feature of God of War—but there are rumblings within the Nexus Mods forums that suggest someone may take on the mantle.

Echibald's Setting Sun mod contains a 'Storm' throwing axe that's "enchanted to return to the user" once thrown. Adding something like that to Ghosu's Leviathan Axe would be lovely.

Ghosu's Leviathan Axe—God of War mod for Skyrim lives here. More on Akarsil's retexture mod can be found this way. For more player-made creations, check out our list of the best Skyrim mods.