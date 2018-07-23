Skyrim 'Strength of the Gods' mod sends enemies soaring with hilarious results

With so many to choose from, our list of the best Skyrim mods spans a whopping ten pages. Filipe's 'Strength of the Gods' is my newest favourite because, well, have a gander at the footage below and tell me it's not hilarious.

With the simplest of descriptions—"strike your enemies down with the power of a god and watch them fly away!"—Filipe's project grants the Dragonborn superhuman strength. As the footage above shows, punching enemies around the map yields some pretty funny results—and doing so in vaults and keeps and the likes sends baddies pinballing off walls, floors and ceilings.

Activating it is straightforward, too: head to the Shrine of Talos in Whiterun, pick up and read the tome, and, voila, your latest conjuration spell is good to go. You can't miss it, really, but here's what you're looking for:

I'd suggest Strength of the Gods is a mod best explained in practice. To achieve the same results as the footage above, know that Filipe also has variations of Floating Damage and Floating Healthbar installed.

Strength of the Gods is available to download for both regular Skyrim and Skyrim Special Edition.