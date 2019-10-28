Sinking Simulator, the relaxing game about wreaking needless destruction on ships, is now on Steam

I don't know who else needs to hear this, but there's a game on Steam all about destroying giant ships. It's called Sinking Simulator, and it's actually the second iteration of the game – an earlier version hit Greenlight several years ago and Tyler even briefly wrote about it. That said, this appears to be the first time Sinking Simulator has been playable on Steam, though it's been on Gamejolt and indieDB for a while.

If you've not heard of Sinking Simulator before, it basically works like this: you damage a ship and watch it sink. It sounds needlessly destructive, and that's because it is. But crucially, it's also very relaxing: these ships don't go down in ways Michael Bay would envision: it's an ever so slow, an ever so glacial, process. You might be watching your giant ship sink for a very long time before something of note happens. And frankly, that's pretty cool.

There's a nice array of toggles and meters to play around with, and it's not just ships that you can sink: there are bridges too. Check it out on Steam.