Sign in to GTA Online this week and get over $1 million of free GTA money

GTA Online enters the eighth week of its tongue-twisting Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series today. If you're into cars, the latest update serves two new rides. If you're into experience, it doubles RP on contact missions, stunt races and Special Vehicle circuits. And if you're into easy cash, it offers the chance to net over $1 million of in-game money.

First, the moolah. By simply signing in at some point in the next seven days, you'll qualify for a "state-sponsored gift" of GTA$250k, says this Newswire post. Furthermore, an additional $150k will be granted for each subsequent daily login from now through Monday, May 14. If initiated today, that totals $1,150,000—which will be paid into your Maze Bank account between May 15 and May 21.

Second, the cars (or, if you prefer, spending the moolah). This week's update brings with it the Overflod Tyrant and the Vapid Dominator GTX. The former costs $2,515,000 and is the biggest road-legal supercar in the game. Complete with scissor doors, it mirrors the real-world 2017 Ford GT. I want one.

The latter, on the other hand, costs $725,000 and is inspired by a handful of real-world muscle cars. Rockstar bills it as "half brute force, half pristine performance and all America."

Third, the double experience and GTA$. Here's the developer on that:

Since excess is all the rage these days, we're giving you a trio of modes to earn double rewards in as well. Keep an eye on your iFruit for money making opportunities from some familiar faces or load up any Contact Mission using the in-game menu to earn Double GTA$ & RP through May 14th.

Rockstar Stunt Races are also dishing out bonus GTA$ & RP to all competitors, and double payouts continue to roll on for the Special Vehicle Circuit, giving jetpack fliers and deep sea speedsters plenty of ways to profit off their lust for adrenaline.

Full details on this week's GTA Online can be found here—which includes a list of temporarily discounted properties, vehicles, and upgrades. I'd say Executive Offices at 50 percent off is the best bargain there. But don't listen to me, check out how to make money in GTA Online by consulting our expert guide.