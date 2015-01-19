Sid Meier's Starships announced, is set in "Beyond Earth" universe

Firaxis has just announced Sid Meier's Starships; a turn-based space strategy set in the Beyond Earth universe. A follow-up of sorts, it details what happens after man colonises a new planet, and then gets bored, builds new ships and sets off to have a big fight in space.

Normally I'd raise an eyebrow at the idea of inter-connected meta-fiction set across 4X strategies. Sure, you could say that Beyond Earth was set in the same universe as Civilization V, but that supposes a very specific ending and that everyone who went into space was a massive jerk. You might as well say that Eastenders, the BBC's London-based miserabalist fantasy, is set in the same universe as Silent Running.

For Starships, though, Meier plans a more direct follow-up to Beyond Earth's events. "When designing Starships, I was intrigued by the idea of exploring the next chapter in the story of Civilization: Beyond Earth," Meier told Gamespot, who announced the new game. "What happens after we colonize our new home and eventually build starships to take to the stars? What has become of our long-lost brothers and sisters from the planet Earth?"

"My goal was to create an experience that focuses on starship design and combat within a universe filled with interstellar adventure, diplomacy, and exploration."

In fact, Starships will feature cross-connectivity with Beyond Earth, although Firaxis are yet to announce exactly what that will involve.

As for the specifics, Starships is due out early this year, and will be available for Windows, Mac and iPad. In it, you'll direct your fleet of ships to explore the galaxy, completing missions and protecting planets. You'll also collect new technology and partake in dynamically generated combat encounters.