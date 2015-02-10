Show Us Your Rig: The Witcher 3's Marcin Bawolski

Show us your rig Each week on Show Us Your Rig, we feature PC gaming's best and brightest as they show us the systems they use to work and play.

Marcin Bawolski, Video Editor on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at CD Projekt RED, clearly doesn't do things half-way. He has not one, not two, but three different computers and still manages to make his custom built desk look clean and free of clutter. Now that's impressive. Bawolski was gracious enough to take some time away from what is probably the most anticipated game of the year to show off all three of his rigs, along with how he went about building his work space as a whole.

What's in your PC?

First PC:

i7-4790K CPU overcloked to 4.6 GHz

16GB Good RAM

Asus Geforce 970 GTX 4GB

MB Asus Maximus VII RANGER ROG (Z97)

Be Quiet Dark Rock Pro 3

Two additional fans - Be Quiet Pure Wings 2

SSD Samsung EVO 840 250GB, 2x Western Digital 3TB - all on SATA 3

OCZ 500 watt power supply

Roccat ISKU FX - keyboard

Roccat KONE Pure (laser) - mouse

Razer Nostrono - keyboard for gaming

2x iiyama 27"@144Hz ProLite G2773HS - 1080p - screens

Second PC:

i5-2500k CPU overclocked to 4.4 GHz

8GB RAM

Asus Geforce 560 GTX

ASUS P8P67 3.1

SSD Samsung EVO 840 120 GB

OCZ 500 watt power supply

Roccat KONE Pure (optical) - mouse

No keyboard - don't need it

Dell P2214H - 1080p @60Hz - screen

Mac:

iMac 27" late 2009

i5 2.66 GHz

8GB RAM

ATI Radeon HD 4850

Swapped HDD to Samsung SSD EVO 840 120GB

What's the most interesting/unique part of your setup?

My whole setup was built from the ground up. I put a lot of hours into designing and building the support, attaching it to the wall and cutting the wooden part. The wooden part of the desk was cut by hand into a specific shape. I could not find such a desk in any shop, so I decided to build it myself. From the beginning I didn't want any part of the desk to touch the floor; that's why it's mounted to the wall.

Custom Desk Dimensions

The next step was to build the echo-cancellation part of the rig. I built a wooden frame with LED lights (x9) from above, to which I attached foam. This way I always have proper light to work, and the sound is better. The part of the ceiling above the desk is also sound muffled. That way I don't have any echo in the room. There are additional foam parts hanging on the back wall, but the foam on the desk was most important. It eliminates echo and allows me to listen to all sounds from my computer in very good quality. It also allows me to record commentary on my Blue Yeti mic for YouTube videos I make. The desk had to be ergonomic. I use a few computers at the same time. I wanted to just rotate my chair (which has no arm rests) and access a different computer. A few days ago I prepped an additional PC for streaming games on Twitch (screen above center). Thanks to this configuration I can record videos, record audio, stream and edit video in one place. Some may say it's overkill, but why not make it if I have the opportunity and know how to do it?

What's always within arm's reach on your desk?

I always have my iPhone in my arm's reach. I quickly check emails on the phone and if it's important I go to the computer.

What are you playing right now?

Now I am playing H1Z1, but while I am typing I'm also getting ready for the Battlefield HARDLINE beta, so then that's what I'll be playing. [Editor's note: Marcin answered the questions early last week.]

What's your favorite game and why?

It has to be Battlefield 4 (PC) and GTA V (PS4).

Battlefield allows me to forget about a hard working day. I connect with my friends and just play and eliminate enemies. It's just fun. Don't get me wrong, sometimes it's frustrating to lose, but mostly I am satisfied with my score.

GTA V lets me drive around town listening to music and join multiplayer missions. I prefer multiplayer games.