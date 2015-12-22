Show Us Your Rig: streamer Matthew "Ducksauce" Rhode

Show us your rig Each week on Show Us Your Rig, we feature PC gaming's best and brightest as they show us the systems they use to work and play.

It's not often we see two PCs set up at the same desk on Show Us Your Rig, but it's also not often that said desk is in a sound-proofed recording room. Twitch streamer Matthew Rhode, better known as Ducksauce, has an impressive setup fine tuned for broadcasting. He's got two powerful machines with a mouse and keyboard for each in front of him, and all the wires feed through the wall to the rigs on the other side. Rhode was nice enough to take some time time and show off his streaming studio.

What's in your PC?

I have two computers that I use for broadcasting:

Gaming Computer

Motherboard: ASUS Z170-A

CPU: Intel Core i7 6700K Overclocked to 4.5GHz

Cooler: Epic 180 liquid cooling

RAM: 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-2666

GPU: 2x GeForce GTX980 Ti

PSU: Corsair AX860 860Watt with white sleeving

SSD: Samsung 850 EVO 500GB

HDD: Seagate Barracuda 2TB

LED: Internal interchangeable lighting

Streaming Computer

Motherboard: ASUS Z170-Plus

CPU: Intel Core i7 6700K Overclocked to 4.3GHz

Cooler: Epic 120 liquid cooling

RAM: 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-2666

GPU: Geforce GTX960

PSU: 750W EVGA® SuperNOVA 80 Plus

SSD: Samsung 850 EVO 500GB

HDD: Seagate Barracuda 2TB

LED: Internal interchangeable lighting

What's the most interesting/unique part of your setup?

The most interesting and unique part of my setup is definitely the isolated sound booth that I play in. When I lived in NYC the walls were paper thin and I have a booming voice. After months of screaming and yelling while broadcasting on Twitch, I decided I would spare those around me and invest in something that would contain the beast. I settled on a massive sound proof room and I use it daily. It takes up the entire room and it's the best way that I can have my man cave while living in an apartment.

What's always within arm's reach on your desk?

I always have tea tree toothpicks within arms reach in the studio. It's an obsession. When I'm not broadcasting, I've got one of those bad boys.

What are you playing right now?

Lately, I've been playing a variety of games. A few staples that you'll find in my rotation include, Diablo 3, World of Warcraft, and H1Z1.

What is your favorite game and why?

Definitely the toughest question out of the bunch. I'm 33 and there's just nothing quite like those games that I played back on the original NES. Sure, I played around on the Commodore 64 before that but it wasn't the same. The answer? The Legend of Zelda. The story, the music, and the secrets just kept me captivated for hours and hours. About a month or so ago, I went to YouTube and found a long play of the original Zelda and watched the entire thing on my laptop in bed. It was amazing.

You can find Ducksauce streaming right here, or through his official site.