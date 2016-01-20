Shelter 2 expandalone Paws announced

Developer Might and Delight has announced the slightly confusing name of their new project: 'Paws, a Shelter 2 game', which won't require Shelter 2 to play. To me, that means a new, standalone game with the freedom to recycle assets and ideas—an exapandalone, in other words. Paws arrives on Steam March 24.

Where Shelter 2 cast you as a mother lynx raising her ungrateful brats, in Paws you are the ungrateful brat, washed away and separated from your family. You'll need to find your way back through a large, scary world seen through the eyes of a kitten.

I enjoyed the first Shelter in a distressing sort of way. Mothering doesn't make the most obvious basis for a game found outside of supermarket bargain bins, but trying to keep all those cubs in line was a panic-inducing battle. Perhaps playing as the offspring will be cathartic.