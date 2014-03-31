Shelter 2: hunt in "huge open territories" as a mother Lynx

The sequel to 2013's best badger simulator is afoot. In Shelter 2 you play as a mother Lynx who must roam and hunt to sustain her her litter of cubs—adorable, defenseless, easily-eaten cubs. The sequel will develop the muted cardboard-collage visuals of the first game and feature a much bigger open world in which to hunt and hide.

Shelter 2 will feature "different types of movements, jumps and a variety of prey to kill." There are new "maternal features", which will let you lift and carry cubs, call them over and instruct them to drink at rivers. That should stop them from getting lost and bumping into things, which had Pip tearing her hair out when she wrote about playing Shelter for us in January.

Lynx tend to eat hares and small mammals, which puts them a little higher in the food chain than the humble badger. In Shelter, the shadow of a hunting eagle meant a cub could be snatched at any moment. What menaces await in the new snowy climes of Shelter 2? Bears? Armed and organised badger revenge squads?

All we have to go on is the teaser trailer, enriched by music from the Retro Family, who scored the first game. Shelter 2 is due out in Autumn, and you can find out more on the Might and Delight site . Be sure to scroll down for some lovely concept art, you might just find a new desktop background.