Shanghai Dragons release eight players following 0-40 Overwatch League season

Only Diya, Fearless and Geguri remain.

The Shanghai Dragons have cut the majority of their roster following a 0-40 season in the inaugural Overwatch League.

Three players, including Geguri, remain for the impending rebuild. The players who have been released are:

  • Cheng "Altering" Yage
  • Xu "Freefeel" Peixuan
  • Chen "Fiveking" Zhaoyu
  • Jing "Roshan" Wenhao
  • Liu "Xushu" Junjie
  • Chon "Ado" Gi-hyeon
  • He "Sky" Junjian
  • Kim "Daemin" Dae-min   

The team has also released coaches Kong and Nai8.

It was a torrid year for the team but, as Damian explained when they were 0-30, they were better than their record suggests. Perhaps by building around the three players they've retained—Diya, Fearless and Geguri—they can fare better next season. 

They have a passionate fanbase behind them too: Ash wrote about why she's stuck with the side despite them not notching a win.

