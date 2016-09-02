Shadow Warrior Classic Complete is free on GOG

Shadow Warrior 2 is coming on October 13, as we learned earlier today, and it's looking pretty good. As it should: The first Shadow Warrior was a blast too. But the first first Shadow Warrior, released back in 1997, was solid stuff in its own right, and right now you can pick it up for the low, low cost of nothing.

To clarify, this is Shadow Warrior Classic Complete, which is different from Shadow Warrior Classic Redux: The gameplay is the same, but the Redux edition features remastered graphics and GOG Galaxy achievements, while the Classic Complete version is the same as it was 20 years ago.

It probably bears mentioning that certain elements of the game are kind of, well, racially insensitive. There are no outright slurs or anything (at least not that I remember) but it's shot through with an air of Charlie Chan-esque stereotyping, and has none of the sly, self-aware wit that made Flying Wild Hog's remake feel so much smarter than it looked. At best, it's lowbrow, but some people will find it outright offensive.

The Shadow Warrior Classic Complete package includes the game, a digital copy of the manual, and the soundtrack. Get it at GOG.

