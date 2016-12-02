Seven: The Days Long Gone is an isometric RPG that lets you go anywhere and steal anything

Seven: The Days Long Gone is an ambitious open-world isometric RPG that's being co-developed by IMGN.PRO and Fool’s Theory. It's not due till next year however the little we've seen so far has boasted rooftop parkouring, dramatic stealthing, and cut-throat aerial kills, among other things—all housed within a lovely-looking sprawling landscape.

I caught up with IMGN.PRO's Jakub Ryłko to discuss the game's direction, what it hopes to achieve, and how it'll stand out against the multitude of post-apocalyptic games on the market today. The developer also shared the following never-before-seen trailer with us. Take a look:

PC Gamer: Seven's premise sounds like an interesting take on the post-apocalyptic world in that it seems credible. There are a lot of these games on the market at the moment, though—what makes Seven different from other post-apocalyptic games?

Jakub Ryłko: Actually it is our own approach to the topic of post-apocalypse. Our game is taking place in a world that is already hundred years after apocalypse. So for its inhabitants apocalypse is some kind of a myth. Yes, they are aware that it took place, but they are focusing on everyday affairs. Nobody is despairing about how the world was a great place before. Life is hard enough and you need to take care of your own business.

I understand the player requires visas to travel to certain locations in the game world, can you tell me more about this system?

The main part of the game is taking place in Peh—which is a prison island. Peh is divided into districts. Entry to each district is highly secured by guard posts. To pass through them, citizens need a specific type of visa. Our main hero—Teriel— is a thief that has his own ways to get it. He can try to sneak through the guard posts, but risks being stopped by patrols at any time. Getting caught without a proper visa would mean a lot of trouble for our protagonist.

As a thief, I also understand the protagonist can just as easily steal his way into otherwise barred locations—can you tell me a little more about exploration in Seven and the importance of investigating your surroundings?

Exploration and investigating surroundings was our main idea behind Seven: The Days Long Gone. Basically you can go anywhere, and you can steal everything. Even though our game is an isometric RPG, you can still climb the highest buildings and watch the world from its rooftops. You can break into households, steal things and get out through windows. You can use your senses to find useful items, or traps. You can find a secret stash which will be the beginning of a side-chain-quest. It is totally worthwhile to explore the world!

Of course not all NPCs will be happy as a result of your thievish activities, so sometimes you'll need to use your parkour skills to get away—to jump over the rooftops, climb the walls and make a quick disappearing act. We will show more of it in upcoming gameplay trailers.

How much deviation will players be afforded from the main quest, for example—does Seven include side quests?

It most certainly does! Every location in the game has its own 'main side quest' as an important mission that will somehow shape community or impact the life of certain characters. Apart from those, there are more typical side quests, which will help us to find better gear and gain some resources.

Speaking of freedom—what are the pros and cons of adopting a stealth vs combative approach?

If you want to try stealth approach it will require you to be focused, plan your moves and carefully execute your plans. Combative approach gives you chance to use all the cool, a bit arcade, skills and moves. We want to give players diversified choices, to enhance the freedom by gameplay as well.

Speaking to the new teaser above—can you explain what we're seeing there?

The first location is a sort of a mystical swamp, with its dangerous inhabitants and poisonous marshes. Don't be fooled by the fairy-tale surroundings, though, the swamp is a deadly place.

The next one is the last 'hi-tech' city of the world named Hallard, which is a capital of Vetrall Empire and headquarters of Emperor Drugun. It's packed with the forgotten technology, monumental buildings and enormous statues.

The last location in our trailer is Mortbane, a small town on the Peh island, which is covered with poisonous gas and distrustful residents. You really shouldn’t go there without finding a proper gas mask first. Once you have it, you can travel there and uncover its disturbing secrets.

How long will the main game last?

Around ten hours to run through the main quest and at least another ten hours to complete all the side-quests. Taking into consideration that the game has an open world sandbox character, with all its aspects of exploring, treasure hunting and community interactions, we are counting on players staying much longer in Vetrall Empire.

Are you any further forward with a release date?

Our game is coming in 2017 for sure.

More information on Seven: The Days Long Gone can be found on the game's official site.