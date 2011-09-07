Sengoku trailer hatches plots, conquers Japan

Sengoku is about crafting conspiracies, building armies and marrying off daughters for political favours and power in feudal Japan. You don't necessarily start off in a position of importance, though. In the example above, the player starts out under the command of another clan, and must first gather enough conspirators around him until he has enough "plot power" to break free and start conquering surrounding territories. For more on the game, and to find out how Tim Stone came to a great-uncle to his own son, check out our Sengoku preview . It's due out next Tuesday.