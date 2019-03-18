The cheapest ways to play Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in Australia

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice releases March 22, and it'll be the first new From Software series to get a PC release since 2012's Dark Souls: Prepare to Die port. It's an exciting time then, and if you're determined to get the game on launch day there are a number of affordable ways to do so.

Note that the physical PC version of Sekiro is just the box with a Steam redemption key inside. Counter-intuitively, it's often cheaper to buy physical copies rather than direct via Steam.

Without further ado:

Amazon - $62 (free standard shipping; free expedited shipping with Prime)

The Gamesmen - $62 (free shipping)

Steam - $89.95

EB Games - $89.95 (excl. shipping, but also available in-store)

And to whet your appetite, here's the launch trailer: