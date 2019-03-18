Popular

The cheapest ways to play Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in Australia

A round-up of prices ahead of this week's launch.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice releases March 22, and it'll be the first new From Software series to get a PC release since 2012's Dark Souls: Prepare to Die port. It's an exciting time then, and if you're determined to get the game on launch day there are a number of affordable ways to do so.

Note that the physical PC version of Sekiro is just the box with a Steam redemption key inside. Counter-intuitively, it's often cheaper to buy physical copies rather than direct via Steam. 

Without further ado:

Amazon - $62 (free standard shipping; free expedited shipping with Prime)
The Gamesmen - $62 (free shipping)
Steam - $89.95
EB Games - $89.95 (excl. shipping, but also available in-store)

And to whet your appetite, here's the launch trailer:

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
